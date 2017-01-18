TrumpSingles Is a Thing

Are you a Donald Trump supporter who couldn’t think of dating someone who doesn’t share your unbridled passion for him? Well then, you need to get on board with TrumpSingles.com.

Ummmm…I don’t wanna brag but I came up with this idea some time ago. See my commercial for TrumpHumpers below.

Yes, it sounds gimmicky, but this thing might be the real deal. It started last summer and it’s still going strong, with 20,000 members and growing. Unfortunately, that also means the PRICE has gone up . . . from $5 a month when it opened to $19.95 now.

But isn’t that a small price to pay to MAKE DATING GREAT AGAIN? Yes, that’s one of their slogans.

The founder says, “Sometimes it’s tough to date when you’re a Trump supporter, so we’re making it easier to find each other, who are like-minded and have the same political views.

“We just have our views and when we stick to them and we’re proud of them and we’re not willing to give up on them just to date somebody.”

In case you’re wondering…no marriages yet, but the site’s still pretty new.