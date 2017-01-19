Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 1/19/16

January 19, 2017 9:35 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: Chet, Chet's, Chet's Randoms, facts, fun facts, Randoms, Zoo Vegas

The two most racially diverse counties in the United States are both in Alaska.  Both of them are no more than one-third of any race.

Only two people have ever played in the World Series and a college basketball Final Four: Tim Stoddard did it with North Carolina State and the Baltimore Orioles . . . and Kenny Lofton did it with the University of Arizona and Cleveland Indians.  And randomly, they both went to the same high school in Indiana.

The Prime Minister of Sweden was assassinated in 1986 and the case is still unsolved.

The YMCA initially threatened to SUE the Village People over the song “YMCA” . . . but dropped the suit when they found their membership had gone WAY up thanks to the song.

Highlighters were originally yellow because they wouldn’t leave a shadow when a paper was Xeroxed

More from Davey The ShowKiller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live