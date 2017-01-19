Chet’s Randoms for 1/19/16

The two most racially diverse counties in the United States are both in Alaska. Both of them are no more than one-third of any race.

Only two people have ever played in the World Series and a college basketball Final Four: Tim Stoddard did it with North Carolina State and the Baltimore Orioles . . . and Kenny Lofton did it with the University of Arizona and Cleveland Indians. And randomly, they both went to the same high school in Indiana.

The Prime Minister of Sweden was assassinated in 1986 and the case is still unsolved.

The YMCA initially threatened to SUE the Village People over the song “YMCA” . . . but dropped the suit when they found their membership had gone WAY up thanks to the song.

Highlighters were originally yellow because they wouldn’t leave a shadow when a paper was Xeroxed