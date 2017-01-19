Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Fifth Harmony Perform, Win ‘Favorite Group’ at People’s Choice Awards

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears also took home trophies. January 19, 2017 5:31 AM
By Robyn Collins

Fifth Harmony performed as a quartet for the first time Wednesday night (Jan. 18) at the People’s Choice Awards. Playing their hit, “Work From Home,” the ladies sang the first line of the track, which was previously sung by Camila Cabello.

Cabello left the superstar girl group on December 19 amidst a storm of confusion, reportedly to concentrate on other musical endeavors. The four remaining Fifth Harmony ladies—Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui—re-signed with Epic Records and Syco for a third album.

Following their performance, DJ Khaled presented Fifth Harmony with the favorite group award. It was the second year in a row the group has won the award.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears are back again, with matching wins for favorite male music artist and favorite female music artist. Both picked up other awards as well.

Country singer Blake Shelton took home a pair of awards, while Carrie Underwood and Little Big Town won trophies of their own.

Other winners:
MALE MUSIC ARTIST: Justin Timberlake
FEMALE MUSIC ARTIST: Britney Spears
GROUP: Fifth Harmony
BREAKOUT ARTIST: Niall Horan
MALE COUNTRY ARTIST: Blake Shelton
FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST: Carrie Underwood
COUNTRY GROUP: Little Big Town
POP ARTIST: Britney Spears
HIP-HOP ARTIST: G-Eazy
R&B ARTIST: Rihanna
ALBUM: Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
SONG: Justin Timberlake, Can’t Stop the Feeling
SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRITY: Britney Spears
COMEDIC COLLABORATION: Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief
HUMANITARIAN: Tyler Perry

