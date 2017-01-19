Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, January 19th

January 19, 2017 9:59 AM By Kayla
Filed Under: 98.5, Cash, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, morning zoo, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, win money

The CASH is back!!!! $143 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge jackpot was up for grabs Thursday….. but did Michael walk away with the $$$? Listen to find out:

  1. Which NBA star personally delivered a game ball to a fan for her 100th birthday?          A: JAMES HARDEN
  2. Which oldschool champion boxer has offered to fight Conor McGregor for the same $25 Million that was offered to Floyd Mayweather?              A: EVANDER HOLYFIELD
  3. Jennifer Lopez got her first People’s Choice acting for her TV drama. What’s the name of it?            A: SHADES OF BLUE
  4. Who apparently turned down several jobs with the Trump Administration because his wife wouldn’t move to Washington?            A: CHRIS CHRISTIE
  5. The divorcing couple who star on Flip or Flop are Tarek… and who?             A: CHRISTINA
