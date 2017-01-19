Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, January 19th

The CASH is back!!!! $143 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge jackpot was up for grabs Thursday….. but did Michael walk away with the $$$? Listen to find out:
- Which NBA star personally delivered a game ball to a fan for her 100th birthday? A: JAMES HARDEN
- Which oldschool champion boxer has offered to fight Conor McGregor for the same $25 Million that was offered to Floyd Mayweather? A: EVANDER HOLYFIELD
- Jennifer Lopez got her first People’s Choice acting for her TV drama. What’s the name of it? A: SHADES OF BLUE
- Who apparently turned down several jobs with the Trump Administration because his wife wouldn’t move to Washington? A: CHRIS CHRISTIE
- The divorcing couple who star on Flip or Flop are Tarek… and who? A: CHRISTINA