Spivey Podcast For Thursday, January 19, 2017

January 19, 2017 9:46 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues.  We spoke to Marie last Friday on Friday the 13th, Marie see’s the numbers 666 all the time and can’t figure out why!  She says after she see’s the numbers that something bad happens in her family!  Casandra wants to check up on her mom, she passed away very sudden from a heart attack.  Scott is having a tough time right now going through the early stages of a divorce.  Does he have any chance to make things work in the future since they have kids together.

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website

