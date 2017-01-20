Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 1/20/16

January 20, 2017 9:35 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: Chet, Chet's, Chet's Randoms, facts, fun facts, Jimmy Carter, Randoms, Zoo Vegas

Tea bags were invented by accident in 1908. A salesman in New York sent samples of tea to people in silk bags, they assumed they were supposed to put the entire bag into the pot, and the trend caught on.

Darius Rucker wasn’t “Hootie” in Hootie and the Blowfish. Those were the nicknames of two of his best friends in college . . . one of whom had big eyes and looked like an owl, and one who had big cheeks.

Jimmy Carter was the first president born in a hospital, in 1924.

Originally, Steven Spielberg was developing “Cape Fear” and Martin Scorsese was developing “Schindler’s List”. Neither of them were into their own project, so they decided to trade movies.

Albert Einstein, Edgar Allan Poe, Jesse James, H.G. Wells, and Charles Darwin all married their first cousins.

More from Davey The ShowKiller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live