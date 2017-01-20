Chet’s Randoms for 1/20/16

Tea bags were invented by accident in 1908. A salesman in New York sent samples of tea to people in silk bags, they assumed they were supposed to put the entire bag into the pot, and the trend caught on.

Darius Rucker wasn’t “Hootie” in Hootie and the Blowfish. Those were the nicknames of two of his best friends in college . . . one of whom had big eyes and looked like an owl, and one who had big cheeks.

Jimmy Carter was the first president born in a hospital, in 1924.

Originally, Steven Spielberg was developing “Cape Fear” and Martin Scorsese was developing “Schindler’s List”. Neither of them were into their own project, so they decided to trade movies.

Albert Einstein, Edgar Allan Poe, Jesse James, H.G. Wells, and Charles Darwin all married their first cousins.