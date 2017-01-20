Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Inaugural Balls

January 20, 2017 8:50 AM By Spence
Filed Under: contest, inauguration, J-Lo, MAGA, ping pong balls, trump

We wanted to celebrate the inauguration of our new president without all that anger-fueled political nonsense that accompanied the election season. The answer? Inaugural Balls

We commandeered a stairwell and appropriated 98 ping pong balls. Each ball, numbered, represents a listener. Kayla, with a ping pong filled bucket in hand, awaited the word from atop the stairs. At the bottom, a red “Make America Great Again” hat turned upside down.

Once Kayla dumps the balls and the cascade down the stairs, our hope is that at least one ball will find its way into the cap. The listener associated with that ball will win tickets to see Jennifer Lopez and “All I Have” at the Axis Theater inside Planet Hollywood.
 


 

