Laugh at Donald Trump One More Time

January 20, 2017 6:31 AM By Spence
Filed Under: comedy, Donald Trump, inauguration, parodies, parody, president

It was a long, heated, uncomfortable election season resulting in a shocking conclusion. Today, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

For me, Trump has been a constant source of comedic inspiration. Here is a collection of bits from the past year in honor our new Commander-in-chief.
 
For those who threatened to leave America for northern, greener pastures, here’s a version of the Canadian national anthem.
 


 
There are dating sites for Catholics, the Jewish, African Americans and even farmers. Now, a dating site exclusively for supporters of PresidentDonald Trump.
 

 
There might be nothing better than having the golden boy of high finance tattooed on your lower back. If you thought lower back tattoos were trashy…well, we’ve upped the ante and made it even trashier. Check out “Trump Stamp.”
 

 
Using Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” here’s my animated video for the parody called, “Trump Yourself.”
 

 
If you find The Donald to be disease-like…then you have to some sort of warning to the public to make sure they don’t catch it. It’s my PSA so you can “Avoid Trump.”
 

 
From the makers of Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, it’s Trumpicane: Donald Trump Blows, a disaster movie in the making. Wherever you find a giant mass of hot air, you will soon find Donald Trump.
 

 
Here’s a celebratory song for Trump a week out from the election titled, “Seven Days”
 

 
The “Song of the Week” for July 22nd, flipped the viral video for a song titled “I Think My Dog is a Democrat,” by Brian Lewis. “I Think My Dog is Voting for Trump” was born.
 

 

