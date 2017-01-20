Spence’s Challenge: Friday, January 20th

With $1,173 of Mr. Terrible’s cash on the line, and Spence in a diminished state, Scooter from North Las Vegas stepped up and got 3 out of 5 question correct. So the pressure is on…. was Spence able to secure the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot???
LISTEN:
How would you have done?
- Frank Sinatra’s daughter had a pretty funny clap-back when President Trump asked for her blessing to use the song made popular by her dad… “My Way”… as his first dance at the Liberty Ball. What’s her name? A: NANCY
- Famed Mexican Cartel head Joaquin Guzman was extradited to the US last night. What name is he better known by? A: EL CHAPO
- What famous Hollywood actress just published a research paper on Artificial Intelligence? A: KRISTEN STEWART
- A Wisconsin highway turned red when a truck full of what candy spilled on the roadway? A: SKITTLES
- NBA star Pau Gasol broke his finger last night. What team does he play for?? A: SAN ANTONIO SPURS