Spence’s Challenge: Friday, January 20th

January 20, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: 98.5, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, morning zoo, pop culture, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, win money

With $1,173 of Mr. Terrible’s cash on the line, and Spence in a diminished state, Scooter from North Las Vegas stepped up and got 3 out of 5 question correct. So the pressure is on…. was Spence able to secure the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot???

How would you have done?

  1. Frank Sinatra’s daughter had a pretty funny clap-back when President Trump asked for her blessing to use the song made popular by her dad… “My Way”… as his first dance at the Liberty Ball. What’s her name?              A: NANCY
  2. Famed Mexican Cartel head Joaquin Guzman was extradited to the US last night. What name is he better known by?             A: EL CHAPO
  3. What famous Hollywood actress just published a research paper on Artificial Intelligence?               A: KRISTEN STEWART
  4. A Wisconsin highway turned red when a truck full of what candy spilled on the roadway?              A: SKITTLES
  5. NBA star Pau Gasol broke his finger last night. What team does he play for??                   A: SAN ANTONIO SPURS
