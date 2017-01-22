Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Song of the Week

January 22, 2017 3:10 PM By Spence
Filed Under: charlie and the chocolate factory, Donald Trump, inauguration, parodies, parody, president, Trumpa Lumpa

This week, Spence took time to honor the 45th president of the United States on his inauguration day. Okay, that would be an #AlternativeFact. Fact is, he makes light of comrade Trump in his parody of the “Oompa Loompa Song” from “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory. Here’s “Trumpa Lumpa.”
 


 
Hear a new Song of the Week every Friday at 8:05.
 
When Spence speaks of his minions…we’re of the belief that he’s talking about 12 year old boys. Case and point…”Number Two,” this week’s Song of the Week.
 
Utilizing the song stylings of 1D’s Niall Horan, and his hit “This Town,” Check out “Number Two.”
 

 
Kayla’s face says it all in the first Song of the Week of the ’17 – “Baby, You’re Legal.”
 

 
