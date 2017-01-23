Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 1/23/17

January 23, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Another one bites the dust, bananas, Chet, Chet's, Chet's Randoms, facts, fun facts, Jerry Rice, Jimmy Carter, Lawrence of Arabia, NFL Kickers, Puerto Rico, Queens, Randoms, sylvester stallone, Zoo Vegas

Here are some random facts for you . . .

The 34 NFL players with the most points in their careers are all kickers. The 35th highest scoring player is Jerry Rice, who was a wide receiver.

“Lawrence of Arabia” is 220 minutes long, and doesn’t have a single line of dialogue spoken by a woman.

The island of Puerto Rico was originally called San Juan Bautista, and the main city was called Puerto Rico. But eventually, those switched . . . the island became Puerto Rico and the main city became San Juan.

Sylvester Stallone originally wanted to use Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” for “Rocky 3”. But when he couldn’t get the rights, he reached out to Survivor to write an original song.  They came up with “Eye of the Tiger”.

Bananas contain about 450 milligrams of potassium . . . and about .01% of it is RADIOACTIVE. So if you managed to eat 150 trillion bananas in one sitting, you’d die from radiation poisoning.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live