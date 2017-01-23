Chet’s Randoms for 1/23/17

Here are some random facts for you . . .

The 34 NFL players with the most points in their careers are all kickers. The 35th highest scoring player is Jerry Rice, who was a wide receiver.

“Lawrence of Arabia” is 220 minutes long, and doesn’t have a single line of dialogue spoken by a woman.

The island of Puerto Rico was originally called San Juan Bautista, and the main city was called Puerto Rico. But eventually, those switched . . . the island became Puerto Rico and the main city became San Juan.

Sylvester Stallone originally wanted to use Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” for “Rocky 3”. But when he couldn’t get the rights, he reached out to Survivor to write an original song. They came up with “Eye of the Tiger”.

Bananas contain about 450 milligrams of potassium . . . and about .01% of it is RADIOACTIVE. So if you managed to eat 150 trillion bananas in one sitting, you’d die from radiation poisoning.