Drake Joins Rae Sremmurd Onstage in Amsterdam

January 23, 2017 6:35 AM
Filed Under: Drake, Rae Sremmurd

By Hayden Wright

Rae Sremmurd give good ESPN interviews and inspire juggernaut social media memes, and their Rolodex isn’t so shabby, either. During a concert in Amsterdam, the young hip-hop duo summoned Drake to the stage to perform “Jumpman” and “Fake Love.”

“Can we bring one of the motherf—ing homies out?” the guys asked the audience. “Can we bring a f—in’ homie out? A f—in’ legend?”

Drake appeared and the crowd went wild: The rapper recently postponed a show in Amsterdam due to unfinished production elements.

After the set, Sremmurd and Drake shared clips and images to their social media accounts. Fans also tweeted footage from the occasion. See some highlights from the live collaboration here:

A night like no other in Amsterdam much love to @champagnepapi #sremmlife2tour🍸🍸🏌 Shot by @ashani

A video posted by Rae Sremmurd (@raesremmurd) on

S W V Ñ G 🌴

A photo posted by Swae Lee (@swaelee) on

Life of Sremm

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

