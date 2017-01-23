Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, January 23rd

January 23, 2017 8:21 AM By Spence
After Winning 33 in a row Spence is finally Taken Down!!! With enough listening and practice, you can win too!! Find out how much Soren won from the Terrible Herbst Jackpot Below!!

Call Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!

  1. Which NFL playoff team had their hotel fire alarm go off at three in the morning Sunday?    A: PITTSBURGH STEELERS
  2. What other boxing legend, who is now a politician, said they’d get in the ring with Connor McGregor?       A: MANNY PACQUIAO
  3. What state is the Sundance Film Festival held in?    A: UTAH 
  4. A mall in suburban Pittsburgh that was once worth nearly two hundred million was auctioned off. How much was the winning bid?       A: $100.00
  5. Yesterday’s Packers-Falcons NFC Championship game was the final NFL game in what Stadium?  A: THE GEORGIA DOME
