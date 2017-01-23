Spence’s Challenge: Monday, January 23rd

After Winning 33 in a row Spence is finally Taken Down!!! With enough listening and practice, you can win too!! Find out how much Soren won from the Terrible Herbst Jackpot Below!!
Call Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!
- Which NFL playoff team had their hotel fire alarm go off at three in the morning Sunday? A: PITTSBURGH STEELERS
- What other boxing legend, who is now a politician, said they’d get in the ring with Connor McGregor? A: MANNY PACQUIAO
- What state is the Sundance Film Festival held in? A: UTAH
- A mall in suburban Pittsburgh that was once worth nearly two hundred million was auctioned off. How much was the winning bid? A: $100.00
- Yesterday’s Packers-Falcons NFC Championship game was the final NFL game in what Stadium? A: THE GEORGIA DOME