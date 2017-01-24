Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 1/24/17

January 24, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: barcamp, bruce springsteen, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, egypt, FDR, Jam, Jelly

Here are a few random facts for you….

The first hashtag ever used was “#barcamp.”  A social technology expert named Chris Messina tweeted in August 2007, quote, “How do you feel about using [the pound sign] for groups.  As in #barcamp?”  Clearly people liked that idea.

FDR’s family became wealthy thanks to his grandfather’s work in the opium trade.

Neither Bruce Springsteen nor Bob Dylan ever had a number one hit.

Jam is made from fruit . . . jelly is made from juice . . . preserves have chunks of fruit . . . and marmalades have peel and pulp.

In ancient Egypt, wedding ceremonies were only for rich couples.  For other couples, you were automatically considered married once the bride moved her stuff into the groom’s house.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live