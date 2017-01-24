Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, January 24th

January 24, 2017 8:34 AM By Spence
Spence is back at square one going for 1 in a row! Think you can be the next P1 to beat Spence? Tie him, and win $98.00, and if you beat him we’ll throw in another $1000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!

  1. According to a recent Huffington Post article on the TV “The Big Bang Theory”… what’s odd involving Leonard’s glasses?        A: NO LENSES
  2. Margot Robbie has undergone an amazing transformation to play which two-time Olympian?      A: TONYA HARDING 
  3. A Scientology official allegedly told John Travolta to NOT make what classic movie?     A: PULP FICTION
  4. Who got racial with Aziz Ansari after SNL last weekend?      A: CHRIS BROWN
  5. What’s the new Star Wars movie called?       A: THE LAST JEDI
