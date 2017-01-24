Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, January 24th

Spence is back at square one going for 1 in a row! Think you can be the next P1 to beat Spence? Tie him, and win $98.00, and if you beat him we’ll throw in another $1000! Practice, Play, Win!
- According to a recent Huffington Post article on the TV “The Big Bang Theory”… what’s odd involving Leonard’s glasses? A: NO LENSES
- Margot Robbie has undergone an amazing transformation to play which two-time Olympian? A: TONYA HARDING
- A Scientology official allegedly told John Travolta to NOT make what classic movie? A: PULP FICTION
- Who got racial with Aziz Ansari after SNL last weekend? A: CHRIS BROWN
- What’s the new Star Wars movie called? A: THE LAST JEDI