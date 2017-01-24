The Least Healthy Fast Food Items

Thrillist.com just worked with some dietitians to figure out the LEAST healthy item at every fast food chain. The “winners” are based on calories, fat, salt, protein, and the ingredients. Check ’em out…

1. Taco Bell: The DoubleDilla, which is a quesadilla with a ton of chicken and cheese. It’s got 850 calories, 41 grams of fat, and 2,020 milligrams of sodium.

2. Burger King: Bacon King sandwich. 1,040 calories, 69 grams of fat, and 1,900 milligrams of sodium.

3. Wendy’s: Dave’s Triple. 1,070 calories and 30 grams of saturated fat.

4. McDonald’s: Double Quarter Pounder with cheese. 770 calories, 45 grams of fat, and 1,310 milligrams of sodium.

5. KFC: Two-piece Extra Crispy chicken breast. 780 calories, 47 grams of fat, and 1,750 milligrams of sodium.

6. Panda Express: Chow mein. 510 calories, 22 grams of fat, and 980 milligrams of sodium. Even though it’s a side dish, it has more salt than any of the other things on the menu.