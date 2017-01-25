Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 1/25/17

January 25, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are a few random facts for you…

William Henry Harrison gave the longest inauguration speech ever at two hours, even though there was bad weather in D.C.  He also didn’t wear a coat, to show how tough he was.  But then he got sick . . . and died one month into his term.

Philadelphia cream cheese is named after the town of Philadelphia in New York, where cream cheese was originally produced.

Ferris wheels were originally called “pleasure wheels” when they were invented in the 1600’s.

The “ZIP” in ZIP code stands for “Zone Improvement Plan.”  They were created in 1963 to help mail carriers deliver mail more efficiently . . . to “zip” along their routes.

Ellen DeGeneres was offered the role of Phoebe on “Friends” and turned it down . . . so Lisa Kudrow ended up getting it.

