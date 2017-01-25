Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki Perform ‘Just Hold On’ on Late Night

Welcome back, Louis! January 25, 2017 6:46 AM

By Hayden Wright

Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki made the U.S. debut of their song “Just Hold On” on The Tonight Show and the set was lit, as the kids say.

Tomlinson and Aoki brought their EDM-tinged pop track to Jimmy Fallon’s studio with strobe lights and synthesizers. The appearance marks Tomlinson’s return to America as a solo act, following the disbandment of One Direction last year.

Watch Tomlinson and Aoki’s set here:

