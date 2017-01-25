Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, January 25th

January 25, 2017 8:33 AM By Spence
The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is slowing growing, now you can win $148.00 if you tie Spence, and an extra $1000 if you beat him! Will you be the next winner? Practice, Play, Win!

  1. Actress Constance Wu tweeted harsh criticism of whose Best Actor Oscar Nomination?     A: CASEY AFFLECK
  2. Which state’s governor says he will finish his term despite having prostate cancer?      A: MINNESTOTA
  3. Andrew Garfield told E News who his date will be for the Oscars. Who was it?     A: HIS DAD
  4. Whose jersey is the top selling in the NBA?        A: STEPH CURRY
  5. Which actress got caught recycling her 2004 Oscars party dress for a party in Paris over the weekend?        A: KIRSTEN DUNST
