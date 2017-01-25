Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, January 25th

The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is slowing growing, now you can win $148.00 if you tie Spence, and an extra $1000 if you beat him! Will you be the next winner? Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play
- Actress Constance Wu tweeted harsh criticism of whose Best Actor Oscar Nomination? A: CASEY AFFLECK
- Which state’s governor says he will finish his term despite having prostate cancer? A: MINNESTOTA
- Andrew Garfield told E News who his date will be for the Oscars. Who was it? A: HIS DAD
- Whose jersey is the top selling in the NBA? A: STEPH CURRY
- Which actress got caught recycling her 2004 Oscars party dress for a party in Paris over the weekend? A: KIRSTEN DUNST