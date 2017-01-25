Kevin has been with his girlfriend for 9 months now, and their relationship is beginning to get serious. And Kevin just had one question to ask… “What the Hell happened at the Women’s March?”

Over the weekend, Kevin and his girlfriend, Rebecca, went to dinner the day after the “Women’s March” protest. Rebecca attend the march, and she became inspired by the sisterhood of strong women that united to take a stand for women equality.

Now, Kevin is worried that she’s become a little too caught up with the movement, and that she has something against him for simply being a man…

Rebecca believes that Kevin is rude and insensitive toward her new outlook on life….Their relationship is now suffering and she might even turn homosexual because of it!!