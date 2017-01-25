Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What the Hell Happened at the Women’s March!?

January 25, 2017 9:46 AM By Kayla
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, boyfriend, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, protest, Relationship Problems, Womens March, Zoo On Demand, Zoo Vegas

Kevin has been with his girlfriend for 9 months now, and their relationship is beginning to get serious. And Kevin just had one question to ask… “What the Hell happened at the Women’s March?”

Over the weekend, Kevin and his girlfriend, Rebecca, went to dinner the day after the “Women’s March” protest. Rebecca attend the march, and she became inspired by the sisterhood of strong women that united to take a stand for women equality.

Now, Kevin is worried that she’s become a little too caught up with the movement, and that she has something against him for simply being a man…

Rebecca believes that Kevin is rude and insensitive toward her new outlook on life….Their relationship is now suffering and she might even turn homosexual because of it!!
More from Kayla
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live