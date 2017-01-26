Chet’s Randoms for 1/25/17

Here are a few random facts for you….

Alexander Graham Bell coined the term “greenhouse effect” in 1917, almost 40 years after he invented the telephone.

Steak ‘n Shake and “Maxim” magazine are both owned by the same company from San Antonio called Biglari Holdings.

California produces almost 90% of the wine in the United States. And if it were its own country, it would be the fourth biggest wine producing country in the world. (Behind France, Italy, and Spain.)

The word “tragedy” comes from the Greek word “tragoedia” which literally translates to . . . “goat song.” No one’s quite sure why, but the best theory is that it refers to actors dressing as goats and mythical creatures in plays.

The president gets free rent at the White House . . . but pays for basically everything else. That includes groceries, housekeeping, parties, vacations, and toiletries.