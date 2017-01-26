Justin Bieber is Working on ‘Something Special’

By Radio.com Staff
Justin Biber took to Twitter this afternoon with a tease for fans.
“Working on something special,” the singer wrote. What that something might be, or when we’ll get to see/hear it, is unclear.
Bieber’s last album Purpose was released back in November of 2015. Is this a sign that Bieber is gearing up to release new music? We certainly hope so.
Working on something special—
Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 26, 2017
