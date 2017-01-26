Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Ludacris Launches ‘Slang N’ Friendz’ Word Game

It's Scrabble meets Urban Dictionary. January 26, 2017 7:02 AM
Filed Under: Ludacris

By Hayden Wright

Apples to Apples, Cards Against Humanity, Codenames — the word game is having a major moment and Ludacris wants a slice of the pie. The rapper unveiled Slang N’ Friendz, a mobile word game for the hip-hop set that explores the mysteries of slang terms. As part of game play, users create their own slang terms. What could go wrong?

“Yo! Welcome to Slang N’ Friendz, the fun, free and social cross word game where Ludacris awards you bonus points for playing slang words against the world,” says the app’s website. “Engage and learn unique terms from players all over the globe with our user-generated slang definitions!”

Luda says the game is answering a higher calling.

“In a time when so much of the world is divided, technology has the opportunity to bring us together,” Ludacris said in a statement. “Slang N’ Friendz encourages users to connect, be friendly and identify what they have in common through language. It’s also a chance for different generations to learn about each other’s unique forms of communication and find ways to use language to bridge generation gaps.”

You can download Slang N’ Friendz on the App Store or Google Play.

