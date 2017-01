Come on, admit it! You know you belt out A Whole New World every time it pops up on YouTube…. And the girls from Palo Verde High School owned it. Did you grow up watching Disney channel shows and movies like Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast? OF COURSE you did.

Listen to the Panthers do their best:

Cheer-E-oke is EXACTLY what it reads; Cheerleaders + Karaoke = Cheer-E-oke.

Think your team can step up to the plate? —> Kayla.Walker@CBSRadio.com