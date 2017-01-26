Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Selena Gomez Unveils Trailer for New Netflix Series

The "Hands to Myself" singer served as executive producer on "Thirteen Reasons Why." January 26, 2017 5:51 AM
By Hayden Wright

The popular young adult novel Thirteen Reasons Why got the Netflix adaptation it deserves, thanks to executive producer Selena Gomez.

The singer-actress-producer-Instagram queen took to her favorite social media platform (where she’s the most followed user) to share a trailer for her new “passion project.” Judging from the teaser, Thirteen Reasons Why looks like a high school murder mystery, and all the clues are on mysteriously discovered cassette tapes.

In the trailer, a group of high school students are filmed in close-up sharing what they know (or don’t know) about their fellow student’s death. In less than a day, the teaser has been viewed nearly 6 million times.

Preview Thirteen Reasons Why (available March 31 on Netflix) here.

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31.

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

