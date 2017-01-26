Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, January 26th

January 26, 2017 8:29 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, morning zoo, pop culture, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, win money

In honor of Las Vegas’s new fast food restaurant, Spence is playing a special Chick-Fil-A edition of Spence’s Challenge! With the Terrible Herbst Jackpot now at $173.00 if you tie Spence, and an extra $1000 if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!

  1. Chick-Fil-A is based in a suburb of what major city?      A: ATLANTA
  2. Chick-Fil-A’s slogan is “We didn’t invent the chicken, just the…” what?     A: CHICKEN SANDWICH
  3. Since 1997, Chick-Fil-A has been the sponsor of what major college football game bowl?     A: PEACH
  4. What animal is the Chick-Fil-A mascot?      A: COW
  5. At What cross streets is one of the new Henderson Chick-Fil-A locations?       A: STEPHANIE AND WARM SPRINGS or EASTERN AND ST ROSE
