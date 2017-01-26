Spivey Podcast For Thursday, January 26, 2017

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Maria’s 13 year old son has been having terrible stomach issues lately, perhaps a stomach demon? Jessie’s husband has somehow developed a compulsive lying problem, and she just wants him back….. Jordan’s mother has a serious drug addiction, and she’s worried that time may be running out…..

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a. Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

