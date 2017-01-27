Wyclef Jean Drops New Song ‘The Ring’

By Radio.com Staff

Wyclef Jean has released a new single titled “The Ring.”

Jean brags that he’s sold 100 million records, but all anyone cares about is if he’ll have another hit, or “another ring.”

The mid-tempo track name checks Tribe Called Quest, Big Pun, D.R.A.M., Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and many more. According to a press release, the track is dedicated to all athletes in search of their next championship.

“The Ring” appears on Jean’s new EP J’ouvert which will be released next week on February 3rd.