Zendaya Makes Cyber Bullied Girl A Model!

January 28, 2017 4:24 AM By Gianni Giancola
Filed Under: Twitter, zendaya, Daya Models, IllestCee

Twitter user @IllestCee_ had posted two photos side by side of herself to be quickly judged by the internet. One photo being a face frontal and the other being a body shot.

Another Twitter user decided to cyber bully this young woman by picking on her appearance yet to know what this would do for her…

Pop singer Zendaya came to her rescue telling the internet what she thought on the whole situation!

Now miss @IllestCee_ is one of Zendaya’s Daya models. Daya models show off Zendaya’s one of a kind clothing items that are for sale including hoodies, rompers, t-shirts, tanks and more!

Check out her line here: https://twitter.com/dayabyzendaya

Zendaya's Tweet

 

