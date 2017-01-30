Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 1/27/17

January 30, 2017 10:03 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are a few random facts for you….

Geico came up with its gecko mascot in 1999 when there was a Screen Actors Guild strike that kept them from using live actors.

“Veto” is a Latin word that means “I forbid.”

Walt Disney did the original voice of Mickey Mouse.  He stopped after 17 years when he got too busy and had to turn it over to someone else.

There are whales alive today that have been alive since before “Moby-Dick” was written . . . in 1851.  They’re bowhead whales off the coast of Alaska, and they’re over 200 years old.

During the auditions for “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”, Keanu Reeves originally auditioned to play Bill and Alex Winter auditioned to play Ted.  Their parts were switched AFTER casting.

