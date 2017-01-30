Lexus Super Bowl Commercial Highlights Sia’s ‘Move Your Body’

By Radio.com Staff

Sia’s “Move Your Body” soundtracks a new Lexus advertisement which will run during Super Bowl LI.

Related: Sia Gets Her Glamour Shots in ‘Move Your Body’ Lyric Video

Appropriately, the clip features a dancer showing off some pretty amazing moves as he maneuvers around, and then into a new Lexus LC.

The New York Times reports that a 30-second commercial at during this year’s big game will run companies $5 million dollars.

Check out the extended Lexus’ “Man and Machine” ad followed by Sia’s full song below.