Spence’s Challenge: Monday, January 30th

- Who has Billboard’s number one album in America for the fourth week in a row? A: THE WEEKEND
- Travis Kelce was one of the Pro Bowl MVP’s. What team does he play for when he’s not doing his reality TV show? A: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
- Which Obama daughter was spotted at Sundance? A: MALIA
- Another Weekend……. another airline suffers a system outage. Who was it this time? A: DELTA
- For the first time since 1953, Miss Universe is from which country? A: FRANCE