Spence’s Challenge: Monday, January 30th

January 30, 2017 9:04 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 98.5, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, morning zoo, pop culture, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, win money

New Week, Same Game! Five trivia questions, 30 seconds, we’ll give you $198.00 if you tie Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!

  1. Who has Billboard’s number one album in America for the fourth week in a row?     A: THE WEEKEND
  2. Travis Kelce was one of the Pro Bowl MVP’s. What team does he play for when he’s not doing his reality TV show?        A: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
  3. Which Obama daughter was spotted at Sundance?    A: MALIA
  4. Another Weekend……. another airline suffers a system outage. Who was it this time?     A: DELTA
  5. For the first time since 1953, Miss Universe is from which country?      A: FRANCE
