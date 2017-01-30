The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 1/27/17

If living to 104 wasn’t special enough, Geneva Kendrick is a 104 year old who goes to the local Walmart still buys her own groceries! Not only that, but Geneva walks her own cart, loads her own groceries, and is always on the move! She now has developed a relationship with the Walmart employees and they have become like family to her now. And you’ll never guess what the Walmart employees did for her birthday….. It’s today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day.
