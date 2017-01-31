Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 1/31/17

January 31, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are a few random facts for you….

The country of Montenegro isn’t part of the European Union, but it uses the Euro anyway because it doesn’t have its own currency.

Heath Ledger was a chess prodigy as a kid and won the Western Australia junior chess championship when he was 10.

The first time a human was killed by a robot happened in 1979, when an employee at a Ford plant in Michigan got hit in the head by a robot’s arm on the production line.

Woodrow Wilson is the only president who earned a doctorate. He got a Ph.D. in history and political science from Johns Hopkins University.

The “DC” in DC Comics originally stood for Detective Comics. So the full name of their company is technically Detective Comics Comics.

 

