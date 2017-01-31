Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, January 31st

Want to win the $223 in the Terrible Herbst Jackpot? Tie Spence… but if you beat him, we’ll throw in an extra $1000! Spence has only lost twice, will you be next to win? Practice, Play, Win!
- A 78-year old man did something specific everyday for 52 years and 39 days… the longest known streak of it’s kind in history… until it ended recently. What was it he did for over 19,000 days straight? A: RUNNING
- Which NFL star jokingly banned his father from talking to the media after he ripped Roger Goodell? A: TOM BRADY
- Filming has begun on Star Wars spinoff focusing on the early life of which character? A: HAN SOLO
- What team is ranked number one in college basketball? A: GONZAGA
- Which slot machine hit for 1.16 million dollars at New York New York? A: WHEEL OF FORTUNE