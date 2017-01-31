Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, January 31st

January 31, 2017 8:32 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 98.5, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, Las Vegas, morning zoo, pop culture, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, win money

Want to win the $223 in the Terrible Herbst Jackpot? Tie Spence… but if you beat him, we’ll throw in an extra $1000! Spence has only lost twice, will you be next to win? Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!

  1. A 78-year old man did something specific everyday for 52 years and 39 days… the longest known streak of it’s kind in history… until it ended recently. What was it he did for over 19,000 days straight?     A: RUNNING
  2. Which NFL star jokingly banned his father from talking to the media after he ripped Roger Goodell?     A: TOM BRADY
  3. Filming has begun on Star Wars spinoff focusing on the early life of which character?     A: HAN SOLO
  4. What team is ranked number one in college basketball?       A: GONZAGA
  5. Which slot machine hit for 1.16 million dollars at New York New York?       A: WHEEL OF FORTUNE
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live