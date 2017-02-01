Chet’s Randoms for 2/1/17

Here are a few random facts for you….

There’s never been a U.N. Secretary General from North America. There have been three from Europe, two from Africa, two from Asia, and one from South America.

The song “Smack My [B****] Up” by Prodigy only has six different words in it . . . and it has nine songwriters credited.

Anderson Cooper doesn’t have any formal journalism training. He got his degree in political science from Yale and did his summer internships at the CIA.

It’s illegal to mispronounce the word “Arkansas” in Arkansas. You probably won’t get arrested for calling it Ar-kan-zis . . . but they won’t be happy.

Redheads have less hair on their heads than people with other hair colors. The average redhead has 90,000 strands of hair . . . versus 110,000 strands for blonds and 140,000 strands for brunettes. But red hair is THICKER than the other two.