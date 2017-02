Who wears Jordans?! Who has a pair of 9’s in their closet? Those of you said ‘yes’ & ‘me’ – this one is for you! #SoleSearchin

Alex 'A.D.' Davis who is from Dayton, Ohio comes by way of Bowling Green State University where he obtained his Bachelors in Telecommunication and is currently working towards his Masters. After spending a couple of years on the airwaves in...