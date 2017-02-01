Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, February 1st

After a close game, Spence wins 6 in a row! Bringing the Terrible Herbst Jackpot to $248 if you tie Spence, but we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Listen, Practice, Play and Win!
Call Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!
- Niel Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon, the second is 87 years old and just hit the runway at New York Fashion Week. Who is he? A: BUZZ ALDRIN
- Who has the NFL asked to be the honorary coin flipper at the Superbowl this Sunday? A: GEORGE HW BUSH
- What famous motivational speaker said the number one trait that makes people successful is “hunger?” A: TONY ROBBINS
- What recently fired NFL coach said of his former team, “I don’t wish them good luck?” A: REX RYAN
- What iconic comic strip brand may be up for sale? A: PEANUTS