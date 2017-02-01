Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, February 1st

February 1, 2017 8:32 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 98.5, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, Las Vegas, morning zoo, pop culture, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, win money

After a close game, Spence wins 6 in a row! Bringing the Terrible Herbst Jackpot to $248 if you tie Spence, but we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Listen, Practice, Play and Win!

Call Everyday at 7:30AM for a chance to play!

  1. Niel Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon, the second is 87 years old and just hit the runway at New York Fashion Week. Who is he?       A: BUZZ ALDRIN
  2. Who has the NFL asked to be the honorary coin flipper at the Superbowl this Sunday?     A: GEORGE HW BUSH
  3. What famous motivational speaker said the number one trait that makes people successful is “hunger?”     A: TONY ROBBINS
  4. What recently fired NFL coach said of his former team, “I don’t wish them good luck?”     A: REX RYAN
  5. What iconic comic strip brand may be up for sale?     A: PEANUTS
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live