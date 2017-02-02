Chet’s Randoms for 2/2/17

Here are a few random facts for you….

You can’t drive from North America to South America because of a tiny gap in the Pan-American Highway in Panama. There’s a stretch of about 99 miles called the Darien Gap that’s just swamps and forests with no roads at all.

Alaska and Hawaii both have the same record high temperature: 100 degrees.

Cassius Clay never legally changed his name to Muhammad Ali . . . mainly because in the 1960s, you didn’t need to. The Social Security Administration didn’t require a legal change to switch your info on your Social Security card.

Woody Harrelson’s father, Charles, was a HITMAN who was convicted of killing a federal judge in Texas in 1979. He died in federal prison doing a life sentence.

Broccoli is manmade. It was created by carefully breeding wild kale that had the right traits. Cauliflower and Brussels sprouts are manmade too.