Exclusive Pre-Super Bowl Interview with Lady Gaga!

February 2, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Atlanta, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, exclusive, interview, KLUC, Lady Gaga, New England, Superbowl, Superbowl 51

Six time Grammy award winner and Super Bowl 51 halftime show performer Lady Gaga calls into the show to give some Exclusive Insight on her preparation for the upcoming Super bowl performance.

[tweet https://twitter.com/MorningZoo985/status/827183275605114881]

Find out how Lady Gaga learned she got the big-game gig and if she plans on mentioning Trump when she takes the worlds biggest stage! Kayla also asks Gaga what to confirm what song she’ll play first…

Listen to our exclusive interview with Gaga below!
