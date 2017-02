Cheer-E-oke: (n) when a group of individuals come together to sing covers of hit songs…

… DUH! Cheerleaders + Karaoke = Cheer-E-oke.

The Legacy High School Longhorns definitely march to the beat of their own drum…. so they couldn’t have just one artist. They tackled 3 go-to karaoke songs that most teams would shy away from. Hear it:

Think your team can take on a super star? Email Kayla.