NFL Linebacker Brandon Marshall Stops By The Station!

February 2, 2017 7:23 AM
Filed Under: 2/2/17, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Brandon Marshall, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Denver, exclusive, interview, Linebacker, superbowl 50, Superbowl 51

Former Cimarron high school student and Super Bowl 50 champion linebacker Brandon Marshall stops by 98.5 KLUC to check in on Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo. Hear the emotional story of how professional football took Brandon’s confidence and how he overcame the hurdles that were holding him back… Also, find out what Brandon bought his mom when he finally made it to the NFL! And what did Brandon get stolen from him in when he played in Jacksonville Florida?

Listen to Part 2 tomorrow morning at 6:50am on 98.5 KLUC!
