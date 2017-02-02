Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, February 2nd

February 2, 2017 8:18 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Spence, Spences Challenge

The steak continues as Spence wins 7 Straight! Will you be the next to challenge him? 5 trivia questions, 30 seconds to answer, win $273 if you can tie Spence… but we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The Text of many of the documents which have shaped our Country’s history are carved on porcelain enamel panels and stored in a secret room inside which National landmark?     A: MOUNT RUSHMORE
  2. A lost continent has been found under which ocean?     A: INDIAN 
  3. Even though they won their division and a playoff game, which NFL team’s owner ripped their quarterback and said they’ll probably draft another one?     A: HOUSTON TEXANS
  4. Fans in Pittsburgh were upset when which Grammy winner showed up three hours late for their concert?   A: LAURYN HILL
  5. Which UFC Champion apologized on Tuesday for all the nasty things they’ve said about Ronda Rousey?     A: AMANDA NUNES 
