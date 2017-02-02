Spence’s Super Bowl Prediction

Well, I hope you haven’t gone and made an unwise and ill-advised trip to the book already. Sure, you have all the stats memorized about 3rd down proficiency and yards after catch. You know how well each team has played on turf and in a dome. You’ve taken into account how clutch Tom Terrific is and how Matty Ice shreds defensive secondaries. But Super Bowl LI ain’t about completion percentages and red zone scoring efficiency.

Nope. It’s about the intangibles.

After careful consideration and about 13 minutes of honest to God research, I have come up with the ten most important factors that will determine the winner of the NFL’s championship game this Sunday in Houston.

Mascot – It’s really toss up when it comes to Pat the Patriot against Freddie Falcon. I mean, either way, it’s a dude in a costume. Let’s dig deeper, how ’bouta real fight between a patriot and a falcon. We have to go with the New England style patriot, right? I mean, a revolutionary war era solider. He’s an outdoorsman; skilled with powder and ball. A falcon is a bird of prey. In Georgia, it would most likely be a peregrine falcon. With a wingspan of up to four feet and a top speed of 240 miles per hour, the falcon is fast and powerful. While the patriot could shoot a falcon with his musket, he had better hit him on the first try. If not, that falcon is quick and, don’t forget, has wicked sharp talons. In the 20 seconds it would take Pat Patriot to reload his musket, Freddie Falcon would claw and scratch Pat like some “Real Housewives…..in Atlanta” s***. Advantage – Atlanta

Team Colors – In this new era of nationalism, ‘Merica and Donald Trump’s “America First” policies, is there really a choice? On one hand, you have New England with it’s red, white and blue scheme that vomits patriotism and makes us yearn to make America great again.

Atlanta, on the other hand has the same color combination…as the Nazi flag. Some would say that red, black and white color arrangement would be better suited for Trump’s America. Not this time. Advantage – New England

Cheerleaders – I don’t know what it is about white patent leather, knee high boots and NFL cheerleading…but if there is not a fetish website for it…there should be. On the depth chart, the Patriots Cheerleaders feature 33 women to only 28 Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders. Both squads feature a bevy of fit, athletic, beautiful women in tight booty shorts and bikini-type cheerleader tops. The Falcons, are a bit more flashy with sequins and logoed shorts while the Patriots, for the most part, wear a tailored American flag that would cause Betsy Ross to blush. I spent most of one evening agonizing, reviewing and studying each and every member of on both squads. I spent hours watching tape, carefully investigating every photo and it came down to one thing…rookie Patriot cheerleader, Lyndsey R. from Northhampton, Mass. Every American should stand at attention in her presence. Advantage – New England

Celebrities – As you will see below in “The Rap Game” category, the ATL is loaded with celebrities from Georgia’s capital city. You got Julia Roberts. You got Madea. How about Kanye West, Future, Usher, John Mayer and Emmy Award winner, Donald Glover. The late-diva Whitney Houston will always love Atlanta…and…and…Nene Leaks & Kim Zolciak from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” How you like me now, Bhawston?

Boston, meantime, boasts BFF’s Matt Damon & Ben Affleck. They also claim Captain America, Chris Evans, Stiffler’s mom, Spock and Conan O’Brien. And we didn’t even mention The Wahlbergs, Mark & Donnie…which also means Boston takes credit for New Kids on the Block. And to counter Whitney’s Atlanta ties, Bobby Brown is from Boston…which would mean we have to credit Boston with New Edition as well. If I can paraphrase Damon’s character in the 1997 hit film, “Good Will Hunting,” Atlanta, how you like them apples?” Advantage – New England

Cost of Living – Boston is 67% more expensive than Atlanta. According to Sperling’s Best Places, if you had a salary of $135,000 in Atlanta…you’d need more than $225,000 to live the same quality of life in Boston. $90 grand more! A one bedroom apartment in the city center of Boston will set you back nearly $2,375 compared to just under $1,300 in ATL. Numbeo.com found that nearly everything in Boston is more expensive: milk, McDonalds, wine, taxis…you name it is going to cost you more. Man, and if you like them Marlboro Lights…you will pay almost 75% more for your smokes in Boston. To Bentown’s credit, you will save you on the cerveza. Maybe because of Sam Adams? I’m not sure. Ain’t enough cheap beer in Boston to afford that rent, kid. Advantage – Atlanta

City Nickname – The most common nickname for the state capital of Massachusetts is “Beantown,” and, by the way, the locals don’t like it. It’s like calling San Francisco, “Frisco.” If you live in the Bay, you just don’t. Beantown came about because back in the colonial days, our forefathers, apparently, loved them some beans baked in molasses. Less popular nicknames include: The Cradle of Liberty and City of Champions – because of the success of the Sox, Bruins, Celtics and Pats.

You can call Atlanta one of several names, “The A,” ATL, after its airport code or Hotlanta. At some point, someone tried to label it as “The Big Peach,” but that’s just about as lame as “Beantown.” This one ain’t even close. As Luda and Lloyd might say this is “How we do it in da A.” Advantage – Hotlanta

On the Big Screen – There’s a pretty good selection of movies that were set in and represented each of our Super Bowl participating cities. Boston first. How about Oscar winner, “The Departed.” Consider “Good Will Hunting” starring Bostonian Damon, Affleck and Robin Williams and how about “The Boondog (Motherf***ing) Saints?” Throw in best picture Oscar winner “Spotlight,” “The Town,” “Mystic River,” and even both “Ted” movies. Let’s be honest, movies in Boston are wicked good.

In Atlanta there’s “The Blind Side” with Sandra Bullock about the family that took in a young kid named Michael Oher who ended up winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. You got the Oscar award-winning “Driving Miss Daisy,” or if you’re a thousand years old, a film that is still considered one of the greatest of all times, “Gone with the Wind.” I could mention “Drumline” or the “Ride Along” franchise but frankly, Scarlett, I don’t give a damn. Advantage – New England

The God Factor – I saw on HuffPo that Boston was the 9th most religiously unaffiliated city in the country. That is, people didn’t claim a particular religious identity. Atlanta was down the chart at #24. Now, that, and the aforementioned film, “Spotlight” that detailed sexual abuse in the Catholic church, might make you think that, in God’s eyes, Boston is closer to hell than heaven. Atlanta churches have had it’s fair share of scandal though…like mega-church pastor, Creflo Dollar allegedly beating is 15 year old daughter and Bishop Eddie Long who used scripture to convince…eh…it’s bad. Trust me.

Now, Boston, per capita, has more houses of worship than Atlanta, tenth in the country according to BusinessInsider.com. There is a place of worship for every 1,100 Bostonians. But, Atlanta is in smack dab in the middle of “The Bible Belt” and that has to count for something. And let’s not forget, the venerable, Dr. Martin Luther King was born, and is buried, in the city of Atlanta. Remember, “If God is for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31, you’re welcome). God is for the Falcons. Advantage – Atlanta

The Rap Game – The 404 is solid when it comes to hip hop. The list is long and impressive like Andre 3000, Future, 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, Gucci Mane, T.I., and Young Jeezy. Hell, even Kanye was born in Atlanta.

The 617? Ummmm…how do we say this? Boston’s hip hop history sucks. There’s one name and one name only: Marky Mark. Yup. And while I do a mean “Good Vibrations” while drunk at karaoke, you will never win a rap battle with The Funky Bunch. Advantage – Atlanta

The Sin Index – Let’s say you have some proclivities…the smoke, the drink, the ladies. Hmmmmm? That’s you, isn’t it? Let’s break down the Sin Index between Atlanta & Boston for you freaks out there.

According to governing.com, Massachusetts recently passed a law legalizing marijuana for recreational use. The cannabis is still frowned upon in Georgia, except for medicinal purposes. One for Boston.

On the booze tip, and this is a tough one if you’re here in Vegas. In Boston you can only purchase beer, wine & liguor at a store from 8 to 11pm, Monday to Saturday and Sunday you can’t buy any until 10am. Bar time is 2am. Atlanta is a bit more strict on Sunday, where you can’t get a sixer until after 12:30pm from the store. Bar time, however, rolls a bit later until 12:30am. Blue laws are blue laws. I call this subcategory even.

Obviously, the hookers ain’t legal in either city. The Clermont Lounge & The Cheetah are two of Atlanta’s finest strip joints. According to Thrillist.com ATL does “quantity better than anyone else” and ranked the state sixth best in the USA. You’ll enjoy full nudity and full liquor. I guess Centerfolds and Foxy Lady & Mario’s Showplace are Boston’s finest. I assume the rules in Mass are similar to those in Georgia. But Boston was not ranked by Thrillist. Plus, I have not heard one rap song ever tout the virtues of a strip club in Boston. The Dirty Bird has it. Advantage – Atlanta

Final Score – Atlanta 6, New England 4. The Falcons behind Boston College alum, Matt Ryan will prevent Tom Brady from collecting his fifth Super Bowl ring and give Atlanta its first ever Super Bowl Champion and first sports title since baseball’s Atlanta Braves won the World Series 22 years ago.