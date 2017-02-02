Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, February 2, 2017

February 2, 2017 9:15 AM
Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues.  Tina’s boyfriend suggested a open relationship and she just doesn’t know what to do…? Elaine just started a new job, and wants to know if she should stay and pursue this as a career…? A week ago, Jordan’s ex boyfriend that passed away visited her in a dream, it was very negative and she doesn’t know why…?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.


				
For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website
