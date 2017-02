Can you guess who Intern Sammich’s twin sister is? Chet, Spence, and Kayla think they can! Three Rebel Girls come down to the station, pretending to be Michelle (Sammich’s sister) to find out if the team can pick her out! Each show member get’s to ask one question, and yup… Spence made it creepy….

Find out which Rebel Girl is Intern Sammich’s Sister below!