Chet’s Randoms for 2/3/17

February 3, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are a few random facts for you….

In Florida, anyone can execute a criminal on death row.  You apply and get paid $150 if they pick you to do it.

People are the only animals with chins.

There hasn’t been a white guy who’s started at cornerback in the NFL since 2002.

The name “Gary” is only popular thanks to the actor Gary Cooper . . . whose real name is actually Frank Cooper.  He adopted the first name Gary after the city of Gary, Indiana because it seemed like a TOUGH place and he wanted to be tough.

The plural of the word “beef” is . . . beeves.

