All weekend long, qualify for a square in our Office Pool! You’ll get a a square with a Super Bowl score (i.e Atlanta 3, New England 7), and on Sunday, whoever’s score is correct for the quarter wins prizes!

What prizes, you ask?

Tickets to WWE Raw on February 13th at T-Mobile Arena! Plus, Interscope Records is providing Apple iPad Air 2s in honor of Lady Gaga performing!

