P1AF Jesse “The ShowFiller” vs. Vegas Dave

Our pal Vegas Dave is the legendary sports bettor that picked the Kansas City Royals to win the 2015 World Series. If you remember he won like a million dollars. He picked KC before the season started. Well, he’s done it again. Vegas Dave could win Five Million Dollars if the Atlanta Falcons win this years Super Bowl! So what did we do? We got P1 Jesse the Showfiller, who is the biggest New England Patriots fan we know, to call in and tell Vegas Dave why the Atlanta Falcons are losing on Sunday! Showfiller is such a big New England fan, he even got a Patriots Super Bowl 51 tattoo!

Listen to the Epic Clash between ShowFiller and Vegas Dave Below!