Spence’s Challenge: Friday, February 3rd

The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is now up to $298.00 if you can tie Spence, and an additional $1000 if you beat him! Do you have what it takes? 5 trivia questions in 30 seconds… Study, listen, and call everyday for your chance to win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- The Hasty Pudding Theatrical Group is n aiming Ryan Reynolds their Man of the year. What university home of the Hasty Pudding Theatrical Group? A: HARVARD
- Tom Brady’s backup’s contract is up after Sunday, and supposedly a lot of teams are interested. Who is he? A: JIMMY GARAPPOLO
- Which actor got a second chance at The Price is Right’s Showcase Showdown, after blowing it in 2000? A: AARON PAUL
- Which social media platform paid one of their co founders $158 million after forcing him out? A: SNAPCHAT
- Which Hall of Fame Quarterback says the top two QB’s of all time are Tom Brady and Joe Montana… “it’s not even close.” A: BRETT FARVE