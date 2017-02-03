Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, February 3rd

February 3, 2017 8:50 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 98.5, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, Las Vegas, morning zoo, pop culture, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, win money

The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is now up to $298.00 if you can tie Spence, and an additional $1000 if you beat him! Do you have what it takes? 5 trivia questions in 30 seconds… Study, listen, and call everyday for your chance to win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The Hasty Pudding Theatrical Group is n aiming Ryan Reynolds their Man of the year. What university home of the Hasty Pudding Theatrical Group?      A: HARVARD
  2. Tom Brady’s backup’s contract is up after Sunday, and supposedly a lot of teams are interested. Who is he?    A: JIMMY GARAPPOLO
  3. Which actor got a second chance at The Price is Right’s Showcase Showdown, after blowing it in 2000?     A: AARON PAUL
  4. Which social media platform paid one of their co founders $158 million after forcing him out?     A: SNAPCHAT
  5. Which Hall of Fame Quarterback says the top two QB’s of all time are Tom Brady and Joe Montana… “it’s not even close.”      A: BRETT FARVE
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live